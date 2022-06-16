Brentford 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Brentford will open the 2022-23 Premier League season away at Leicester City.
A first home game of the season for the Bees will see them take in an eagerly-anticipated clash with Manchester United.
Thomas Frank was able to guide his side to a 13th-place finish in 2021-22, as a standing among the elite was consolidated, and the challenge now is to build on those foundations.
GOAL brings you Brentford’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Brentford Premier League fixture list
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brentford
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Manchester United
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Brentford
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Everton
|30/08/2022
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Brentford
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Leeds United
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Brentford
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Arsenal
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brentford
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Brighton
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Brentford v Chelsea
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brentford
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Wolverhampton
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Brentford
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Brentford
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Brentford
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Liverpool
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brentford
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brentford
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brentford
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Fulham
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Brentford
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Leicester City
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Brentford
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Newcastle United
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brentford
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Aston Villa
|26/04/2023
|19:45
|Chelsea v Brentford
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Nottingham Forest
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v West Ham United
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Brentford v Manchester City
Brentford tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Brentford’s Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.
Season tickets are still available, with prices having been frozen in west London as fans continue to be rewarded for their loyalty.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.