Bremen convinced Pavlenka will stay despite Liverpool and Juventus rumours

The German club have been quick to shut down talk of a transfer and insist the goalkeeper remains in their plans for next season

sporting director Frank Baumann says the club have no plans to sell Jiri Pavlenka despite reports linking the goalkeeper with and .

The 27-year-old has impressed in the following his arrival from Slavia Prague in the summer of 2017.

That has sparked rumours of a potential transfer, with Liverpool linked with a move for the player as they seek a back up to Alisson.

It was claimed the newly crowned European champions were considering a player-plus-cash deal involving fellow goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius hasn’t played for the Merseysiders since his disastrous performance in the final against last season, when he gifted Los Blancos two goals in their 3-1 victory.

The German is unlikely to have a long-term future at Anfield and was sent out on a two-year loan at Turkish side last summer. It has been speculated that the 25-year-old could be recalled back to Merseyside in order to be included in a part of the deal for Pavlenka.

As well as Liverpool, Italian champions Juventus have also been credited with an interest as they seek competition for Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin.

However, those reports appear premature with Bremen chief Baumann insistent that the club have received no bids for Pavlenka and have no interest in selling him this summer.

"We plan with Pavlenka for the new season,” he told Weser-Kurier. "There is no offer from Juventus or Liverpool for Jiri Pavlenka."

The 27-year-old began his career at Banik Ostrava in 2012, spending three-and-a-half seasons at the club before joining Slavia Prague in January 2016.

He went on to make 41 appearances for the club and was part of the side that won the 2016-17 Czech League title.

Pavlenka has since made 77 appearances for Werder Bremen since joining from Slavia Prague for around €3 million in June 2017.

After an impressive first season for Florian Kohfeldt’s side, he signed a new contract last summer keeping at the club until 2021.

He made his international debut for the in a friendly against in November 2016 and has gone on to make nine appearances for the national team.