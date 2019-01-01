Brazilian legend Rivaldo appointed technical director of Moroccan side

The 46-year-old World Cup winner and 1999 World Footballer of the Year has returned to work in Africa for the second time

Moroccan third division side Chabab Mohammedia has appointed Brazilian great Rivaldo as their technical director.

The 1980 Moroccan champions are seeking a return to the top-flight league, prompting them to secure the services of high profile Rivaldo.

Having assumed top spot in the third division with the season on the halfway mark, Chabab Mohammedia are on course for promotion into the second division, before they launch another fight into the elite Moroccan Botola Pro.

It is however, the arrival of former Barcelona and AC Milan forward Rivaldo that has thrust Chabab Mohammedia into the spotlight as an ambitious side.

Rivaldo will be working in Africa for the second time in his football career, having before played in Angola for Kabuscorp in 2012. One of the oldest clubs in Morocco, Chabab Mohammedia announced Rivaldo's capture on their official Facebook page.

Rivaldo's salary at the Moroccan club owned by local businessman Hicham Ait Menna, who has interests in real estate, however, remains a closely guarded secret.