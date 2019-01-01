Brazil vs Venezuela: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Selecao are set for a tricky test in Salvador as they seek to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America

will very likely secure their place in the knockout stages of the Copa America if they can overcome in Salvador on Tuesday.

Tite’s side, who are strong favourites to win the competition, needed a flurry of second-half goals to overcome Bolivia in the tournament’s opening match last weekend, but two from Philippe Coutinho and a late contribution from sealed a comfortable 3-0 win.

Venezuela, meanwhile, ground out a scoreless draw against Peru that leaves the door open for Group A’s other three teams to claim a place in the quarter-finals.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Cassio, Ederson Defenders Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Filipe Luis, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Eder, Fagner Midfielders Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Paqueta, Willian Forwards Neres, Jesus, , Firmino, Richarlison

Neymar dropped out of the squad pre-tournament after suffering ankle ligament damage early in a friendly win over .

Otherwise, Brazil have few serious concerns; Arthur is carrying a knock approaching this encounter but is expected to win his race against time to feature.

Possible Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luis; Fernandinho, Casemiro; Richarlison, Coutinho, Neres; Firmino

Position Venezuela squad Goalkeepers Farinez, Graterol, Romo Defenders Villanueva, Osorio, Chancellor, Rosales, Hernandez, Feltscher Midfielders Moreno, Herrera, Machis, Rincon, Savarino, Juanpi, Seijas, Murillo, Soteldo, Figuera Forwards Aristeguieta, Martinez, Rondon

Adalberto Penaranda of dropped out of the squad on the eve of the tournament after suffering a muscular injury in his leg following a 3-1 loss to in a friendly match.

There are worries over defender Rolf Feltscher, who spent the duration of the opening match on the bench.

Luis Mago is suspended after he was dismissed against ; he is their only natural left-back and could be replaced by Feltscher, who has filled the role for his country previously.

Possible Venezuela starting XI: Farinez; Rosales, Chancellor, Villanueva, Feltscher; Moreno; Savarino, Herrera, Rincon, Murillo; Rondon

Match Preview

There may be no Neymar in Brazil’s ranks due to injury, but there is still a burden of expectation for the Selecao to perform strongly on home soil during the Copa America.

It took them time to get going in their opening game against , but once in their stride they looked formidable as they strode to a 3-0 victory thanks to second-half strikes from Philippe Coutinho, who netted twice, and Everton.

The dominant display after the break offered catharsis on both a team level for Brazil and a personal one for Coutinho, who felt he had something to prove after a difficult 18 months since moving to Barcelona in January 2018.

“I had a tough time on the field because I have not performed as expected, but football is like that and I'm working hard to improve,” he admitted after breaking his nation’s shackles in the opening match.

“It's a very happy day to have scored two goals, to have helped the team and come out with a victory.”

Tite, meanwhile, was glad of his team’s reaction after a difficult start to the competition in Sao Paulo.

“Having been at big clubs, when you sometimes don't produce, then don't expect the fans to understand. They will boo,” he said.

“When you pass the ball along the back, from full back to central defender to goalkeeper, the first thing you hear is ‘BOOOOOOO!’

“We need to understand. If we get forward and create chances then they will applaud.”

Venezuela will have found the reaction of the Brazilian crowd instructive and will surely seek to stifle the tournament hosts just as they successfully nullified the threat of Peru in their opening encounter.

Indeed, after a stunning 3-0 win over the USA in a pre-tournament friendly, they are now chasing a third-successive cleansheet, albeit in trickier circumstances.

Their confidence is up, though, and even a point would give them a strong chance of making the knockout stages – their goal at the beginning of the tournament.