Brazil vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The hosts go into the Copa America final as favourites having knocked out Argentina but their opponents revel in playing the role of underdogs

will travel to the Maracana on Sunday looking for their ninth Copa America title and first since 2007, facing the tournament's dark horses in .

On home soil and as pre-tournament favourites, the pressure is on Tite's side to deliver. The Copa has been hosted in Brazil four times previous to this year's tournament - and Brazil have lifted the title on all four occasions.

They have already beaten Peru 5-0 in the group stage of this tournament but the underdogs will back themselves to pull off an upset.

Their pulse-raising football - and popular kit - won them plenty of fans at last year's World Cup, and their comprehensive 3-0 semi-final win over holders was arguably the result of the tournament so far.

Game Brazil vs Peru Date Sunday, July 7 Time 9:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET

Squads & Team News

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Allison, Ederson, Cassio. Defenders Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Luis, Fagner, Sandro, Alves, Militao. Midfielders Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Paqueta. Forwards Jesus, Firmino, Willian, Richarlison, , Neres.

Brazil have dealt admirably with the unavailability of Neymar in this tournament, and manager Tite is unlikely to change much from the semi-final win over .

Willian picked up a hamstring niggle in that game, while Fernandinho suffered a knock earlier in the compeition.

Possible Brazil XI: Alisson; Sandro, Silva, Marquinhos, Alves; Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho; , Firmino, Jesus.

Position Peru squad Goalkeepers Gallese, Caceda, Alvarez. Defenders Corzo, Santamaria, Abram, Araujo, Trauco, Advincula, Zambrano, Callens. Midfielders Ballon, Cueva, Tapia, Yotun, Flores, Gonzales Pretell. Forwards Guerrero, Carrillo, Ruidiaz, Polo, Farfan.

Peru will be hopeful of naming an unchanged side from their semi-final victory against Chile, though Jefferson Farfan is out with the knee injury that has sidelined him for most of the tournament.

Possible Peru XI: Gallese; Trauco, Abram, Zambrano, Advincula; Yotun, Tapia, Cueva; Flores, Guerrero, Carrillo.

Match Preview

Brazil fans are never likely to forget their 7-1 humiliation at the hands of in the Maracana, but lifting the Copa America in the same stadium five years on would go some way to repairing a growing disconnect between Brazilians and their national team.

Without Neymar, the likes of Premier League trio Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus have stepped up, as well as Gremio youngster Everton - named after the club of teammate Richarlison after they won the the year before he was born.

Manager Tite has not always been a popular figure in the role and there have been rumours that he could retire after this tournament, but his contract runs until 2022.

"The captain of our boat has taken care of every detail for us to play well," Dani Alves has said.

"The only thing we can promise is 100% effort. We need to deserve the result more than our adversaries."

For Peru, a far more recent defeat will be on their minds. They were taken apart 5-0 by Brazil in the final game of the group stage and were immediately written off by plenty of fans and pundits.

But they responded superbly. Their draws so far have seen them come up against the tournament's most successful nation in and back-to-back holders Chile, but Ricardo Gareca's side have stepped up to the challenge.

The experienced Yoshimar Yotun, closing in on 100 appearances for his country, thinks their experiences of overcoming the odds can give them an edge in what will be the biggest game of their careers.

“The defeat to Brazil was very tough but this game will be different," he said.

“We always kept a low profile, we tried to work hard in games which we were never favourites, and that makes us stronger.”