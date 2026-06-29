How to get Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The road to the quarterfinals runs through East Rutherford as five-time champions Brazil prepare to face either the Ivory Coast or Norway in a star-studded World Cup 2026 Round of 16 cl

Having just negotiated their high-stakes Round of 32 hurdle against Japan, the Seleção enter the pre-quarterfinals full of momentum but well aware of the threat that awaits.

They will meet the winner of the fascinating duel between The Elephants and Erling Haaland's lethal Norwegian outfit, setting the stage for an absolute blockbuster on the East Coast.

When is Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway World Cup kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match will take place at the iconic New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

How to buy Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway World Cup: Everything you need to know

Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway Form

Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Brazil vs Ivory Coast OR Norway Standings