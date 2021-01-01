Boye earns point for Metz against Saliba’s Nice

The Ghanaian defender’s first goal of the season proved to be the saving grace for the Maroons against the visiting Eagles

John Boye was the hero for Metz in Saturday’s 1-1 French top-flight encounter against Nice.

With the Maroons heading for their fourth home defeat of the 2020-21 campaign, the international levelled matters for the hosts to ensure honours were shared at Stade Saint-Symphorien.

The visitors came into the game hoping to end a three-game winless run following a 2-0 defeat to Brest in their last time out, while the hosts were aiming to return to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with .

More teams

The encounter got off to an electrifying start as both teams got a couple of chances to take an early lead.

Notwithstanding, it was Adrian Ursea’s men who took an 18th-minute lead through French forward of Algerian descent Amine Gouiri. The 20-year-old scored from the penalty spot after Malian defender Boubakar Kouyate was adjudged to have handled Gouiri’s shot.

The goal was a reality check for the hosts who tried all in their arsenal to get an equaliser against Metz.

After much ado, they got something to shout about in the 79th minute, after Boye inadvertently turned the ball past goalkeeper Walter Benitez after Khephren Thuram’s shot had bounced off the post.

The last time the 33-year-old found the net in the French elite division dated back to March 7, 2020 when Metz silenced 2-1

The game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note as both sides failed to get the crucial winner within the last 11 minutes.

Article continues below

Boye was in action for the duration of the game for Frederic Antonetti’s men, alongside 's Alexandre Oukidja, Cote d'Ivoire's Victorien Angban, his compatriot Habib Maiga and Malian defender Boubakar Kouyate.



Senegalese forward Papa Ndiaga Yade was introduced in the 70th minute for Lamine Gueye.

loanee William Saliba, who made his debut against Brest, paired Frenchman of Gambian descent Hassane Kamara in the heart of the Nice backline, while Youcef Atal was replaced by Jordan Lotomba in the 66th minute as his compatriots Hicham Boudaoui and Teddy Boulhendi played no role in the low-scoring affair.

With this result, Nice sit in the 13th spot after garnering 23 points from 18 games - two points behind 12th placed Metz, who have played a game more.