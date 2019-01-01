Bournemouth pick up the cheque as Billing leaves Huddersfield

The midfielder will remain in the Premier League after being relegated after joining the Cherries

Bournemouth have signed Danish midfielder Philip Billing from relegated for a reported £15 million.

The 23-year-old has signed a "long-term contract" with the Premier League club.

A former Under-21 international, Billing has shown promise since joining Huddersfield six years ago and successfully made the transition from the academy to the first-team squad.

He played a rotation role as the Terriers earned promotion from the Championship in 2016-17, and eventually became something of a regular last term, featuring 27 times in the Premier League, scoring two goals.

Can we have the bill please? pic.twitter.com/BbzrqjM5y2 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 29, 2019

A physically imposing yet technically gifted midfielder, Billing was one of few standout performers for Huddersfield as they finished 10 points adrift at the bottom of the top flight.

He fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign and was less than complimentary about Town boss Jan Siewert in May, calling the German "arrogant" and suggesting he lost the respect of the players within a week of being appointed as David Wagner's successor in January.

Billing is Bournemouth's third signing of the transfer window after Jack Stacey and Lloyd Kelly in an attempt to strengthen at the back.

The Cherries will be looking to kick on from last season and push for a top-half finish in the Premier League, having finished 14th last term.

Article continues below

Eddie Howe's side were good going forward, with the goals of Callum Wilson and the assists of Ryan Fraser but had the third-worst defence in the division, conceding 70 goals, a total better only that relegated pair and Huddersfield, who allowed 81 and 76 goals past them, respectively.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce straight back following their relegation to the Championship, having added Tommy Elphick and Reece Brown on free transfers as well as goalkeeper Kamil Grabara on loan from .

Right-back Herbert Bockhorn has joined from , as well as Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza, from Leyton Orient and , respectively.