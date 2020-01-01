Bournemouth follow Liverpool and Tottenham in reversing furlough decision

The Cherries said they have listened to feedback from their supporters and will no longer use the government's scheme

Bournemouth have announced that the club will no longer be furloughing their non-playing staff and will pay all employees' salaries in full.

The Cherries said earlier this month that they would utilise the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which covers 80 per cent of an employee's wages. The club vowed to pay out the remaining 20% of each staff member's salary.

In addition, club chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall all took "significant, voluntary pay cuts."

More teams

In taking a pay cut, Howe became the first Premier League manager to do so as the coronavirus crisis continues to keep football on hiatus all across Europe.

Bournemouth took on plenty of criticism for participating in the government's furlough scheme, with many questioning why a Premier League club would feel the need to take advantage of public funds.

The club has taken that criticism on board, and announced on Tuesday that it would reverse course and not furlough any of their staff.

"Earlier this month we announced that a number of staff at AFC Bournemouth were being temporarily furloughed, and that we would utilise the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme," a club statement read.

"These measures were not taken lightly, given the operational pressures placed on clubs in such uncertain times.

"However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme.

"We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees.

"We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme."

Article continues below

Bournemouth have followed and as Premier League clubs who initially stated they would utilise the furlough scheme, only to change their decision amidst public outcry.

With the Cherries no longer taking part in the program, Newcastle and are the only Premier League sides left who are still furloughing employees.

The Premier League has been suspended since early March, with the league announcing on April 3 that the suspension would continue indefinitely.