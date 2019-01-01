Bournemouth clash against Watford delayed after fire alarm

Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium will kick-off at 8pm GMT after a 15-minute delay was caused

Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Watford has been delayed by 15 minutes after fire crews were called to an incident at the Vitality Stadium.

Kick-off had been scheduled for 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday but a fire alarm meant fans were unable to access the East Stand.

An inspection found nothing suspicious, meaning the match will instead begin at 2000 GMT.

Victory for Bournemouth would see them climb above ninth-placed Watford in the league table.