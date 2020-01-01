Botswana in limbo as Caf confirms new African U17 and U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers

The Southern Africans' second leg fixture was ignored as fresh dates were released for the remaining fixtures in both tournaments

Caf has confirmed the new dates for the outstanding African U17 Women's World Cup and U20 Women's World Cup qualifying matches.

As the world gradually eases from the coronavirus lockdown, Africa's football governing body has announced the resumption of the women's qualifying games on the continent on Wednesday.

Three U17 World Cup qualifying fixtures initially fixed for May 1-3 and 15-17 after first-round triumphs in March will now be played in November after it was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The first leg of the final stage is slated for October 30 to November 1 and the reverse fixture three weeks later as battle and face , while take on .

The development leaves Botswana in limbo as no new date was set for the second leg of the second round tie with Morocco following Caf ruling in favour of the Southern Africans in May.

In the build-up for the qualifiers resumption, Goal can confirm Morocco, who hold a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Botswana in Gaborone have resumed training at Mohammed VI since July 5.

The 2020 finals earlier scheduled to take place in November 2020 was moved and will be held from February 17 to March 7, 2021 in with three representatives expected to emerge from Africa.

At U20 level, Caf announced the first round of the African qualifier will now be played in September, and the second in October, while the third and final stage comes up in November.

Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, earlier drawn a bye, will enter in the first round of the series which was initially slated for March, will see both legs now to be staged by September 3-5 and 10-12.

The second round of the qualifiers will follow between October 1-2 and 8-9, while the third round fixtures are fixed for November 5-7 and 12-14.

The 2020 finals will be co-hosted by and . They were earlier slated for November 2020 but rescheduled for January 20 to February 6, 2021, with two representatives from Africa.