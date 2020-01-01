Bosnian coach accused of calling Kenyan players 'black monkeys' in league game

Sanjin Alagic allegedly racially abused his side's opponents after Nairobi City Stars fell behind against Vihiga United in a Kenyan league game

Nairobi City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic has been accused of calling players 'black monkeys' during a Kenyan Premier League game on Wednesday.

United coach Sammy Okoth has told Goal that his Bosnian adversary used the racial slur towards his players after the hosts fell behind, and the visitors duly had to be talked out of boycotting the match after being alerted to Alagic's comments.

The incident comes a fortnight after and players left the pitch in protest during a game after the Romanian fourth official was accused of racism towards the Turkish side's assistant coach and former international Pierre Achille Webo.

More teams

"It is not right for anyone to use a racist remark towards any player in modern football," Okoth told Goal. "He shouted to my players calling them black monkeys, and even the fourth official heard him.

"We wanted to boycott the game but he convinced us to play, stating he has captured the incident in his report."

The visitors took the lead unexpectedly through David Simiyu in the 43rd minute, and put up a strong resolve before Sven Yidah eventually equalised for City Stars after United players had been talked out of walking off the pitch in protest.

Okoth has claimed that some of his backroom staff, in contrast to the players, were so shocked by Alagic's outburst that they did not confront the City Stars coach.

"It hurt me when the likes of Noah Abich [who is a member of the technical bench] looked unconcerned despite the abusive remarks by their coach," Okoch continued. "They even went to the extent of telling us to cool down.

"[City Stars] did not expect a tough game.They thought we were another easy team from whom they would easily collect maximum points.

"We played well in the first half and could have scored more goals, but we didn't, and they capitalized on our slow second start to hit the equalizer."

43-year-old Alagic was appointed City Stars coach last year, and oversaw their promotion back to the top flight after a four-year absence.

The Sarajevo-born coach, who holds a Uefa Pro License, held the reins for 's U-21 team until 2019, having also worked at club sides in his homeland, in Slovakian football, and in the Middle East.

Simba wa Nairobi are now fifth in the FKF Prermier League on eight points after five matches, having scored five and conceded two.

Vihiga United are 12th, and await their second victory of the season, having lost three of their five matches to date.