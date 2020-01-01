Borussia Dortmund’s Hakimi returns to Madrid for birth of first child

The Moroccan full back has become a father after welcoming the birth of his first baby on Wednesday

defender Achraf Hakimi has returned to Madrid to witness the birth of his first child.

After playing in Saturday's Bunesliga defeat to , the 21-year-old joined his spouse, Hiba Abouk, in welcoming their baby boy to the world on Wednesday.

Hakimi is currently on a two-year loan at Dortmund from and the club's sporting director confirmed his return to the Spanish capital ahead of Friday's league match against at home.

“Achraf Hakimi is now the father of a son and we plan for him to be back from Madrid tomorrow," Zorc said.

Hakimi is a father! 🎉👶



Congratulations to Achraf and Hiba on the birth of their son! 💛 pic.twitter.com/5PRkM2okY6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 12, 2020

Hiba is 12 years older than Hakimi who was named the Caf Youth Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

The international is a regular fixture in Lucien Favre's team, playing in every league match for Dortmund this season, and he has contributed six goals and seven assists across all competitions so far.