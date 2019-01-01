Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Borussia Dortmund play host to Barcelona at Westfalenstadion on Tuesday in one of the most mouth-watering matches of Champions League Matchday 1.
Lucien Favre’s side sit second in the Bundesliga with nine points through four matches, but have been thrilling to watch going forward, netting 13 times and chalking up some big wins.
Barca, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their Primera Division campaign and have yet to win away from home this season. However, a 5-2 win over Valencia at the weekend should have boosted their spirits ahead of this encounter.
Squads & Team News
Dortmund are missing only Timo Schultz due to suspension before this match.
Head coach Lucien Favre is likely to align former Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer at the forefront of his team, with the Spaniard having scored in every game he has played this season.
Lukasz Piszczek has been struggling with injury of late and is unlikely to start.
Possible Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Achraf, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer
Barcelona welcome back Lionel Messi to their matchday squad, though it may be asking too much of the Argentine to start this match after more than a month out.
Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti are both missing, however.
Ansu Fati is likely to drop to the bench, despite his remarkable weekend debut, while Luis Suarez should start for the first time this season.
Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Carles Perez, Suarez, Antoine Griezmann
Match Preview
Borussia Dortmund’s home Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday at Westfalenstadion has all the makings of a classic.
Both teams have already shown themselves this season to be capable of exceptional offensive exploits, while they both have their weaknesses at the back.
Over the course of the season, the respective coaches will hope to strike something of a better equilibrium, but for the moment there are few teams more thrilling to watch in European football.
BVB returned from the international break on Saturday with a crushing 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, their third in four Bundesliga matches this term, with Marco Reus grabbing a second-half double.
Barcelona, meanwhile, hit five against Copa del Rey champions Valencia – and that was without Lionel Messi.
The Argentine has been working normally with the squad ahead of this match, but while his participation has been placed in doubt, hype has grown surrounding Ansu Fati, who announced himself as a potential success against Los Che.
“Becoming a Barcelona player is not straightforward,” coach Ernesto Valverde said. “It’s not normal to score with your first touch, give an assist with your second and almost score with your third.”
It took the Guinea Bissau-born star a matter of seconds to open his account for the club, but while he could be Barca’s future, Messi very much remains their present.
“Without Messi, they play differently,” Favre asserted. “They always come out with a 4-3-3 and against Valencia they played very well with Ansu Fati, a young 16-year-old player, and Antoine Griezmann. They are still good, with or without Messi.
“We need to be focused for 90 or 95 minutes. We must try to press them and be bold, but we also have to defend very well, which will be very important.”
Meanwhile, Valverde, who watched his side collapse spectacularly to a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool having won the first leg 3-0 in the semi-finals, has stressed that it is how the team finishes rather than starts that is more important in this competition.
“Last year we won eight or nine games, we lost one and we didn't reach the final,” he noted. “The two teams in the final lost more games than us.
“The important thing is to get back up. That belongs to the past and now the future begins.
“Football always gives you another chance.”