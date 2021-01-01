Borussia Dortmund star Sancho happy to set yet another Bundesliga record

The England international reached the milestone when crafting a goal for Mahmoud Dahoud

Jadon Sancho has expressed delight after becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 50 assists.

In what was the 20-year-old’s 99th Bundesliga appearance, Sancho reached the milestone when crafting Borussia Dortmund’s opening goal in their 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

On 48 minutes, Sancho picked up the ball on the left and drove into the box before laying the ball into the path of Mahmoud Dahoud to fire home.

What was said?

On Twitter following the game, Sancho wrote: “Happy to be the youngest Bundesliga player to reach 50 assists.”

What else did Sancho say?

Sancho got his name on the scoresheet when slotting home a penalty on 58 minutes, and the winger revealed that it’s an area of his game he’s been working on.

“I’ve been practicing penalties and I think that’s a good addition for a forward player to have,” Sancho said.

“I was happy enough Marco [Reus] let me take the penalty and happy enough to score.”

After a tough start to the season, Sancho's form has been much improved since the turn of the year. He has seven goals and six assists to his name across all competitions in 2021.

Article continues below

What's next for Dortmund?

Dortmund, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, will face three games in three different competitions next: a DFB-Pokal match against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, followed by Der Klassiker against Bayern next weekend.

The club will then face Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League match, carrying a 3-2 lead from the first leg.

Further reading