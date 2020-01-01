Borussia Dortmund and Hyderabad announce multi-year partnership

The Bundesliga club has signed a two-year partnership deal with the Indian Super League club with an option to extend...

(ISL) club Hyderabad has announced a two-year partnership deal with team on Sunday.

The partnership will be officially launched during Dortmund's Virtual Asia Tour on August 20, 2020. The two-year deal also has an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025.

Hyderabad will be the German club's fourth such partner and their first in . They have existing deals with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, ’s NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in .

The grand launch of the partnership on August 20 will be streamed live on Hyderabad's social media channels.