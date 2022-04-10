Borussia Dortmund confirm Reyna's season is over as USMNT star injures muscle & tendon

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Giovanni Reyna has suffered a muscle and tendon injury that will prevent him from playing again this season.

Reyna has missed over 100 days of the 2021-22 campaign due to injury, featuring in just 13 games across all competitions as a result.

The 19-year-old started in BVB's latest Bundesliga outing against Stuttgart on Friday, having only just returned from a serious hamstring issue, but only lasted six minutes before limping off.

What's been said?

Reyna was moved to tears and had to be consoled by his team-mates as he made his way towards the tunnel, with Dortmund going on to win the match 2-0 in his absence.

The German giants have now revealed the full extent of his injury in an official statement on their website, which reads: "Midfielder Gio Reyna, who had to be substituted early in the game, suffered a muscle and tendon injury.

"The season is over for the American."

Dortmund went on to provide updates on Mats Hummels and Mahmoud Dahoud, who also picked up injuries against Stuttgart.

"Central defender Mats Hummels, who was unable to continue the game after half-time, will be out for several weeks due to a muscle injury in his thigh," the statement adds.

"Midfielder Mo Dahoud's shoulder injury will require further investigation in the coming days."

What has Rose said about Reyna?

Dortmund boss Marco Rose offered Reyna some reassuring words of praise after seeing him suffer another major fitness setback.

"Gio will be a world-class player," the head coach said after the Stuttgart game. "He's a top lad with unbelievable qualities. We'll help him to get properly back on his feet."

BVB will play their next fixture without Reyna against Wolfsburg on April 16, seven days before a crunch Der Klassiker showdown against Bayern, who are sitting nine points ahead of them at the top of the table.

