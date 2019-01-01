Borussia Dortmund can 'achieve the impossible' against Tottenham - Reus

The Germany international is confident the Bundesliga club can overcome a 0-3 deficit to advance to the last eight of the Champions League

Marco Reus has fired a warning towards ahead of their upcoming clash, with the international stating are capable of achieving “the impossible”.

The side find themselves 0-3 down on aggregate to Spurs after their round-of-16 first leg, but they do have home advantage ahead of the second leg on Tuesday night.

Reus has witnessed some notable success since becoming a Dortmund player back in 2012, originally joining the side from Borussia Mochengladbech.

The 29-year-old played a pivotal role in the club reaching the Champions League final back in 2013, scoring four goals in 13 European appearances during the 2012-13 season and he's hoping for another memorable night at Westfalenstadion.

“We have played many games in this stadium where we’ve written history and we are in position to achieve the impossible,” Reus said.

“It is important to believe in ourselves, and give a great performance. We need to find the right balance between defence and attack. We need to reach our peak, and score the goals in the right moment. But we believe in ourselves.”

Dortmund have endured a difficult run of form of late in the league as well, winning just one of their last five fixtures in the Bundesliga.

Lucien Favre’s men lost to 1-2 on Friday, but Reus is optimistic they have now put a poor run of results behind them.

“We’re not satisfied with results at the moment but we are generally in a good situation, especially in the Bundesliga,” he added.

“In the last few weeks we’ve lost unnecessary points because we made too many mistakes

“It’s important to be positive and really work hard and watch all the games and learn from mistakes. It’s very important to stop the mistakes because we know we can always score in attack.

Article continues below

“We have to be stronger, come out stronger; have the right mentality. We’ve shown that, I think we’ll come out of this situation.”

Following the clash against Spurs, Dortmund take on in the league as they look to maintain their perch at the top of the table.

The club are currently on 54 points along with , but Dortmund have the better goal difference by two.