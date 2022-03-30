Borussia Dortmund’s Addo gets Ghana presidential coaching backing after World Cup qualification

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo wants the Football Association to retain the interim coaching team led by Otto Addo following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana are set to make their fourth appearance at the global showpiece after beating Nigeria on away goals to book their ticket on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Addo was appointed to lead the Black Stars for the two-legged tie, with support from former Newcastle manager Chris Hughton as technical advisor, Aston Villa U23 boss George Boateng and former Nordsjaelland youth trainer Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistant coaches.

“What we have seen in these two games [against Nigeria] is the oneness, the cooperation, the solidarity, right from the management team to the technical team, of people working together for a common goal and that’s what we want to see continue,” Akufo-Addo said in an address in his meeting with the Black Stars in Accra on Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup itself.

“[Ghana Football Association president] Mr. [Kurt] Okraku, whatever you can do to make sure the team stays together at least until Qatar, the afterwards we can take long-term decisions.

“Everybody is going to be behind you, we are going to give you all the support that we can. The arrangements that they have made with you before are all going to be properly honoured and we’ll make sure that everyone is properly recompensed for what has happened.”

The Addo-led technical teams was appointed following the sacking of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac after the Black Stars suffered a first-round elimination at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Before the GFA settled on the quartet as an interim technical team for the Nigeria decider, Addo and Hughton were going head-to-head for the substantive coaching position.

The Black Stars, set to make a return to the World Cup after their 2018 failure, will find out their group stage opponents in Friday’s final tournament draw.