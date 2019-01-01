Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa confirms Samuel Kalu's return from injury

The Nigeria international has not featured for the Girondins since March due to an injury

manager Paulo Sousa has confirmed that Samuel Kalu is fit to start when they take on in a French game on Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger has missed the Girondins’ last eight games due to a thigh muscle strain.

The Nigerian international last featured for his team in their 1-1 stalemate against on March 9.

Ahead of their penultimate league fixture of the season, Sousa welcomed the pacy winger back to his team with hopes that he will add more attacking strength to his side.

"Samuel Kalu can start Saturday but it won't be possible for Nicolas de Preville," Sousa said in a pre-match conference.

"Samuel Kalu can bring us more in provocation and determination in the opposing surface. I hope it will bring us a lot next season.”

Prior to the injury, Kalu has scored four goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

On the international scene, the forward has been included in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 .

The three-time African champions are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.