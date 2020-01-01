Boost for PSG as Neymar, Mbappe & Kean in squad to face Monaco

Thomas Tuchel has been boosted by the return of the trio ahead of Friday's clash in Ligue 1

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean have been included in the squad for the meeting with on Friday.

A groin injury forced Neymar to miss PSG's previous three games and he was released from duty after it was deemed he would not be ready to feature in their World Cup qualifier against on Tuesday.

Kean sustained a muscular problem while representing during the international break, and Mbappe made his return for on Tuesday after suffering a hamstring issue against on October 31.

More teams

The trio will all be available to Thomas Tuchel when the Ligue 1 champions take on Monaco at the Stade Louis II, though.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Tuchel said on Thursday: "Kylian has a very positive mindset. There was good communication between us and the France national team, so we know exactly what they did with him in training.

"So, that is all fine. He had a full training session with us [on Wednesday]. That was very good, so I'm very confident that he can play. We will have to decide how many minutes he will get, but he feels fit.

"With Neymar, it is a bit different because he didn't play for Brazil. He has been back for a few days.

"He started training [on Wednesday] but didn't do the full training session. He just took part in the first part, so we will step that up. We will do a bit more.

"I am confident that he might be able to play some minutes, but we will have to wait and see how he reacts in training."

PSG have struggled with injuries throughout the 2020-21 season and will continue to be without Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat.

Ander Herrera will also sit out the trip to Monaco after taking a blow to his calf during a training session on Thursday.

Tuchel's side are currently five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table although their progression is anything but certain, with PSG currently in third place in Group H, behind both and .