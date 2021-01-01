Boost for Arsenal as key midfielder Partey returns to full training

The summer signing from Atletico Madrid has missed out recently due to a thigh problem although he could return for the Gunners on Saturday

Thomas Partey could be fit for 's third round clash with on Saturday after he returned to full training.

The midfielder has missed the previous month after suffering a thigh injury, although the Gunners say the summer signing from is back with the first-team squad and will be ready to return to action very shortly.

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that Partey is back in training but that he will be assessed regularly in the build-up to the FA Cup clash, in which the north Londoners will begin their defence of the FA Cup having beaten in the final last season.

They face Newcastle at Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, with Mikel Arteta's men having finally found some form following a terrible start to the Premier League season.

Arsenal have won their last three games and will get another big boost should £45 million ($60m) summer signing Partey be available for action.

Arteta has been eagerly anticipating Partey's return, saying earlier this month that having the international back will be like having a whole new signing at Emirates Stadium.

He said of Partey: "We are in January and I think he’s played two and a half games. That’s all and he was our main signing.

"We’ve been missing him. He brings something different to the team, he’s a player with an enormous talent, but as well someone that can transform the team the way we want.

"It’s great if we can have him, keep him healthy and I think he will contribute in a really positive way."

Partey has made six appearances for Arsenal in the first part of the 2020-21 season, five of them in the Premier League.

One player who is not available for the cup match, however, is Gabriel, who remains sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal say the player is asymptomatic and showing no signs of illness, but he remains in self-isolation and the club say he will not be permitted to return to training until thorough medical checks have been carried out.

The Gunners beat 4-0 in their previous match and the club confirmed there are no other major injury concerns following their comfortable Premier League win at the Hawthorns.