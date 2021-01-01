Blow for Arsenal as Tierney to miss up to six weeks with knee ligament injury

Arsenal are set to be without left-back Kieran Tierney for a period of between four to six weeks after the Gunners confirmed he has suffered knee ligament damage.

The Scotland international suffered the injury during the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, with Tierney replaced just before half-time at the Emirates Stadium.

And the north Londoners have now confirmed the severity of the issue, with Goal having reported on Tuesday that they were fearing a prolonged absence for the defender.

What have Arsenal said about the injury?

As part of a general team news update, the Gunners wrote on their official website regarding Tierney: "Kieran sustained ligament damage to his left knee during Saturday’s match against Liverpool.

"Surgery will not be required and it’s hoped that Kieran will be back in full training within four to six weeks."

What games will Tierney miss?

With Arsenal having stated that their Scottish left-back could miss as many as six weeks of action, Tierney is likely to miss the majority of the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Indeed, he will definitely miss both legs of the north Londoners' Europa League quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague, as well as Premier League meetings with Sheffield United, Fulham, Everton and Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta's side then face West Brom on May 8, before a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on May 12.

Should they reach the Europa League semi-final, the Gunners would face either Villarreal or Dinamo Zagreb, with the first leg due to be played on April 29 and the return meeting on May 6.

