Bissouma: Difficult to digest Brighton’s first season defeat against Everton

The 24-year-old midfielder confesses he is yet to come to terms that the Seagulls had suffered defeat to the Toffees at home

Mali international Yves Bissouma is yet to come to terms with how Brighton and Hove Albion suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season against Everton on Saturday.

The Seagulls' unbeaten start to the season was ended after goals from Demarai Gray in the 41st minute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 58th minute, from the penalty spot, condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Falmer Park.

Brighton, led by, Graham Potter had made a bright start to the season, winning their first two matches – 2-1 against Burnley at Turf Moor, before downing Watford 2-0 at home.

But Everton's first win at Brighton since April 1983 has left the 24-year-old midfielder pained and disgusted.

“I find it hard to digest this defeat by what we wanted to win our third game in a row for a great club with incredible fans,” Bissouma explained on his Twitter handle.

“But unfortunately as we say in football nothing is planned in advance but the best is yet to come, focus on the next one Brighton.”

Bissouma has already played for 270 minutes since the season got underway, making starts in all the three matches they have played so far.

Against the Toffees, he picked up his first yellow card of the season after a tackle on Andros Townsend in the 61st minute.

The midfielder has consistently been linked with a move to Arsenal but in a recent interview, Potter remained optimistic the player will be part of the team this season.

“I have been answering questions about Yves for a long time, it’s a part of my daily routine,” Potter said.

“I answer questions about Yves, or when Tariq [Lamptey] was fit it was him, it is just a part of football. He is enjoying his football, I can’t control what others do or think.

“I know he is with us. You can see from his performances he is committed to Brighton, so we’re delighted with that.”

Having lost defender Ben White to the Gunners, Potter still maintains anything can happen before the transfer window closes.

“The reality of it is, and I think our supporters will understand this, is that you can’t rule out anything in football,” Potter continued.

“We all understand that, if Real Madrid or Barcelona or somebody comes in with incredible finance, we know where we are in the hierarchy of football.”

Brighton will have a two-week break to prepare for their next game as they will visit promoted Brentford on September 11.