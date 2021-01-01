Big boost for Man Utd as Cavani, De Gea & Pogba all return for AC Milan clash

Manchester United have been handed a big boost ahead of their clash with Milan as Edinson Cavani, David De Gea and Paul Pogba have all been declared available for selection.

United have confirmed the news via their official website, while revealing that Anthony Martial is not yet ready to return after suffering a knock in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

Article continues below

"David de Gea is back in the squad after taking paternity leave to witness the birth of his first child, while Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek return to bolster our midfield flexibility," the club's official statement reads.

"Edinson Cavani is also available for selection once again, though Anthony Martial has not overcome the injury he picked up in the first leg."

More to follow.