Bielik leaves Arsenal as he joins Derby in £10m deal

The Poland Under-21 defender departs the Emirates Stadium without having made a single Premier League appearance for the Gunners

have sold defender Krystian Bielik to Championship side Derby for a fee believed to be £10 million ($12m).

The 21-year-old, who joined from Legia Warsaw In 2015, leaves north London without having made a single Premier League appearance for the club, with his only two appearances in a Gunners shirt coming in the EFL Cup.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell at Charlton last season, helping the club earn promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Bielik's performances for the Addicks saw him attract the interest from a number of Championship clubs while giants were also linked with a move.

Goal reported on Thursday that Arsenal hoped Bielik would sign a new deal with the club before heading out on another loan.

However, Bielik made it clear he was not interested in a loan deal and was ready to leave permanently if he was not going to be given a first-team opportunity under Unai Emery this season.

“He is a young player at the age of 21 and it is a permanent deal which I think is a very good investment for the club. I am very happy he has joined the team," said Derby manager Phillip Cocu.

“He will get better and develop, but for his age he is a very good player.”

More to follow...