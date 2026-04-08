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Between the Premier League and La Liga… Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano: a strange twist of fate

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Champions League
Liverpool vs Fulham
Fulham
Premier League
Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano
Mallorca
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
France
England
Spain

A few weeks before the end of the two competitions

English side Liverpool and Spanish side Rayo Vallecano find themselves in a curious situation, straddling the Premier League and La Liga this season.

The two clubs’ situations are very similar this season, with just a few weeks remaining in both competitions, but Liverpool are still in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, whilst Rayo Vallecano sit mid-table in La Liga.

Liverpool have played 31 Premier League matches this season, losing 10 times and conceding 42 goals; yet they sit fifth with 49 points and are fighting hard for a Champions League spot.

On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano have played 30 La Liga matches, losing 11 times and conceding 35 goals; however, they sit in 13th place with 35 points, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool are clearly struggling this season in terms of both performance and results, despite winning the Premier League title last season.

Manager Arne Slot’s side are preparing for a crucial match this Wednesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Read also: "Worth €140 million"... Gerrard names a standout replacement for Salah


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