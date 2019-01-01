‘Best in the world Alisson had to go straight in’ – Adrian unlucky but Liverpool made right call, says Aldridge

The former Reds striker is pleased to see a commanding Brazilian goalkeeper back between the sticks, with Jurgen Klopp now boasting strength in depth

made the right decision in throwing “best goalkeeper in the world” Alisson straight back into their starting XI, says John Aldridge.

The international suffered an untimely injury on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Norwich.

He was forced to sit out eight top-flight fixtures, along with games and a UEFA Super Cup success.

Spanish shot-stopper Adrian proved to be an able deputy after being handed an immediate opportunity to impress following a summer arrival from West Ham.

Aldridge admits the 32-year-old can consider himself unfortunate, with Liverpool now boasting depth in what has been a problematic area, but feels Jurgen Klopp had no choice but to hand the No.1 spot to Alisson following the return to fitness of a Golden Glove winner.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo on the back of a 1-1 draw away at : “Liverpool will be delighted to have Alisson back in goal after his absence from the side since the opening day of the Premier League season but that's no slight on Adrian.

“I think it was the correct decision to put Alisson straight back in, no matter how well Adrian had done deputising for him.

“He's our No.1 and the best goalkeeper in the world.

“Adrian has been brilliant. Everyone respects him and thanks him for what he's done. He'll probably play against in the .

“In terms of strength in depth, we've probably got two goalkeepers now possessing the kind of calibre we've never had before.

“They're back-to-back goalkeepers you can depend on.

“Adrian has proven that he'd be No.1 at most other teams in the Premier League but we've got him as back-up.

“He'll probably want to play more games but I hope Liverpool have endeared themselves to him.

“I think he's seen how big the club is and how great they are and he'll want to stay.”

Adrian has stated that he sees himself as a No.1, with Liverpool now considered to have two on their books, but arrived at Anfield aware that Alisson would provide the stiffest competition for places.