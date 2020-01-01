Bernard Tekpetey: Ghana and new Ludogorets attacker looking forward to Champions League football

The 22-year-old sheds light on his loan switch to the Bulgarian giants from Schalke 04

international Bernard Tekpetey is excited by the prospect of playing football following his loan move to Bulgarian side .

The attacker joined the Eagles on a two-year deal from German side 04 on Thursday, the same day he terminated his loan spell at relegated fold .

The latest signing of the side following the acquisition of Brazilian attacker Alex Santana, Tekpetey will wear the No.37 jersey at Ludogorets.

“Everything I’ve heard about Ludogorets so far made me choose this club," Tekpetey said at his unveiling on Friday, as reported by the Eagles' official website.

"They play good football and they are always part of the Champions League and too. This is important for every player who wants to develop his career.

“It [Bulgarian league] is different compared to the Bundesliga but my first impression is that training is on a high level here. The coach wants us to create more attacks.

"I was happy to see the players so motivated to play for the win. I am also glad to be part of a club with such ambition. I need to work hard and that is the most important thing. This way, I will reach my goals."

Tekpetey left Dusseldorf under controversial circumstances.

After a frustrating season with Die Kraichgauer, where he made only nine league appearances involving five starts, the Ghanaian swore not to continue his stay with the club which was due to expire in 2021.

In his bid to force a move away, he decided against turning up for training, incurring the wrath of the club.

"If a player is disappointed, he cannot simply say that he doesn't want to come anymore. I made it clear to him and his adviser in a personal conversation that I gave my opinion. We won't just give Bernard the go-ahead," Dusseldorf Sports Director Uwe Klein told news portal Express.

Earlier this week, the club announced a decision to give the Ghanaian some time off to decide his future, days before terminating their contract with the 22-year-old.

Tekpetey, who transferred to parent club Schalke from Ghanaian side UniStar Academy in 2016, has also had loan stints with Austrian fold Altach and relegated Bundesliga outfit Paderborn.