Bernard Mensah opens Besiktas goal account in victory over Nwakaeme's Trabzonspor

The Black Stars midfielder marked his maiden competitive outing with the Black Eagles with a goal at the Senol Gunes Stadium

Bernard Mensah opened his goal account in their 3-1 win over Anthony Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The international who joined Sergen Yalcin's side on loan from league rivals Kayserispor this summer, found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Tyler Boyd opened the scoring for the Black Eagles in the 29th minute before the Black Stars midfielder doubled the lead in the 64th minute.

Jeremain Lens's 74th-minute effort sealed maximum points for the visitors despite Abdulkadir Omur's late strike for Trabzonspor in the 88th minute.

Mensah in action for Besiktas for 81 minutes before he was replaced by Adam Ljajic as his team kicked off their 2020-21 Super Lig campaign on a winning note.

During the encounter, the 25-year-old registered the most shots (3) and he completed the most dribbles alongside Ajdin Hasic (2) for the Black Eagles.

His compatriot Caleb Ekuban and forward Anthony Nwakaeme were also in action for Trabzonspor at the Senol Gunes Stadium.

The duo will be hoping to help the Turkish Cup champions return to winning ways when they travel to Denizlispor for their next league outing on September 19 while Mensah will be eager to help Besiktas maintain their fine start to the Super Lig season against Antalyaspor the same day.

Mensah has been plying his trade in the since 2017. He started his Super Lig career with Kasimpasa after joining on loan from for the 2017-18 campaign.

He has scored 14 goals so far in 80 appearances in the Turkish top-flight.