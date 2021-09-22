Benzema on historic goal involvement pace for high-flying Real Madrid

The forward has helped the club begin the campaign on a scoring binge

Karim Benzema played a part in four Real Madrid goals during a 6-1 win over Mallorca on Wednesday, bringing his season tally to 15 goal involvements in six La Liga matches.

The French forward also reached the 200-goal domestic milestone for his club with a second-half finish to further his outstanding Santiago Bernabeu legacy.

Real Madrid moved ahead of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga with their victory, remaining unbeaten in the division this term.

Benzema's historic pace

Benzema's 15 goal involvements (eight goals and seven assists) are the most for a player in La Liga through six matches this century.

As a team, Real Madrid have more goals at this stage (21) than they have had at this point in a campaign since 1987-88.

Ancelotti admires his 'complete' forward

“The fact he’s scored so many goals might make you forget that he also combining well and coming deeper to play assists," head coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"He’s a forward who doesn’t only score goals. He’s complete in every sense.

"When he does get tired, we’ll put Luka Jovic in because he’s doing well I think. It’s tough for Jovic because he’s got such tough competition. But, the little he is playing he’s doing well. He came close twice tonight and played well in Valencia too. When Benzema needs to rest, he’ll play.”

Bigger picture

Real Madrid are in a transition period as they look to balance their finances and get younger, however Benzema remains a crucial steadying force who could make them title contenders despite significant squad departures this past summer.

Plus, his in-game intelligence could prove a major factor in the developments of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, among others.

