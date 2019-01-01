'Benzema is the best forward in the world' - Perez lauds striker and Madrid squad

The Frenchman was championed by the Blancos supremo as the greatest player in his position across the globe as he played down transfer speculation

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says that the club do not need to sign a new first-choice striker as they already have the best number nine in the world in the shape of Karim Benzema.

The France international and World Cup winner has misfired on occasions this season for Los Blancos but now looks to have found his groove again as the latter half of the campaign rolls on.

The Liga outfit were linked with several high-profile, big-money deals for strikers during the January transfer window, with Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane one name repeatedly thrown around.

However, in an interview with France Football, Perez has poured cold water on speculation of a new forward arriving at Santiago Bernabeu, pointing to the fact he already believes Madrid have the finest team across the globe.

“I insist that we have the best squad in the world and the titles back us up on that,” he stated.

“We are not going to spend for spending's sake, for example.

“I have read and heard in some media outlets for years that Madrid need to sign a striker when reality clearly shows that Karim Benzema is the best forward in the world.

“What we do, in any case, is bring in very young players who will be the stars of the future, such as Vinicius [Junior] or Rodrygo [Goes], who was a candidate for the Kopa Trophy.”

Following Luka Modric’s Ballon d’Or triumph in 2018, Perez pointed to the club’s dominance of the award as a sign of their quality and their legacy, as well as the Croatian’s ethics.

“Madrid players have been awarded the last three Ballons d'Or,” he added.

“We are very happy for Modric as his football and what he represents is part of our legend.

“He represents our values and I am sure that young people who will be at Real Madrid will be solid candidates in the future.

“Our goal is to be the best, as this club must live up to its history, and we play every game to win and never give up.”

Madrid next travel to Ajax this week for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.