Benrahma nets to salvage Brentford draw against Blackburn Rovers

The spoils were shared at Griffin Park as Adam Armstrong’s double was cancelled out by Ollie Watkins' wonder goal and a penalty from the Algerian

international Said Benrahma netted his 10th goal of the campaign as fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw in Saturday's Championship thriller against .

The Bees struggled to get out of their shell early on and found themselves two goals down courtesy of Amstrong's brace either side of half-time.

But Benhrama and co. had other plans in store as they completed a late comeback.

More teams

Ollie rifled a half-volley into the top corner from 25-yards on the hour mark before Benhrama converted from the penalty spot 10 minutes later to see the sides share the spoils.

With the strike, the Algerian joined teammates Bryan Mbeumo and Watkins in reaching double figures this campaign.

While the result will keep Thomas Frank's side in the play-off spot, it remains to be seen if they'll manage to hold on to some of their top performers like the Algerian.

Article continues below

Reports have already linked the 24-year-old with a possible move to the Premier League, with or Hotspur.

A move to the English top tier will see the former Nice man join fellow Algerian Riyad Mahrez in the division and increase his chances of returning to Djamel Belmadi's Desert Foxes.

midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo was missing for the Bees following his knee injury earlier in the month while Guinea’s Julian Jeanvier featured throughout.