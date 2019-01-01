Mendy owns up to making 'big mistake' in Man City defeat to Wolves

The French left-back used social media to accept he made a huge error that cost his team

Benjamin Mendy owned his "big mistake" in 's 3-2 loss to in the Premier League with a post on his Twitter account following the match.

City's title chances took a huge hit with the loss at the Molineux, where they led 2-0 through Raheem Sterling's brace despite Ederson's early red card.

Adama Traore, who had earlier scored, set up Raul Jimenez for the equaliser after dispossessing Mendy before Matt Doherty's 89th-minute winner.

The French international had dallied on the ball and tried to shield it from Traore before the Spaniard used his strength to rob possession from Mendy and assist Jimenez's strike.

Mendy accepted he made a huge error, but the left-back is desperate to improve.

"It's easy to talk when everything is going well, but it's hard to do when s*** hits the fan," he wrote on Twitter.

It's easy to talk when everything is going well, but it's hard to do when sh*t hits the fan... Big mistake tonight and I owe you my best for your continued support. Time to keep our heads up & keep working to come back at our best level. #comeoncity pic.twitter.com/AeyaNO2ZDV — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) December 27, 2019

"Big mistake tonight and I owe you my best for your continued support. Time to keep our heads up & keep working to come back at our best level. #comeoncity."

Even though Ederson was sent off in the 12th minute for bringing down Diego Jota outside the early, City hit their straps, with Sterling missing a penalty but managing to convert the rebound to give the away side the lead.

City managed to hold their advantage until half-time and then added another goal five minutes after the restart as Sterling got his second with an excellent finish from a counter attack.

But Wolves pulled a goal back not long after, via an Adama Traore thunderbolt, and then tied the game up following Mendy's mistake.

Wing-back Doherty played a one-two with Jimenez before firing past Man City goalkeeper Claudio to secure the victory as stoppage time approached.

Article continues below

The defeat left City in third position - 14 points behind Premier League leaders , who also have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's men host on Sunday before welcoming Carlo Ancelotti's to the Etihad in the New Year.

They will then take on Man Utd in the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford on January 8 a few days after hosting Port Vale in the third round.