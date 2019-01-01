Benitez appointed Dalian Yifang head coach after Newcastle exit

Rafa Benitez has been officially unveiled as the new coach of Dalian Yifang.

The Chinese club hosted a press conference on Tuesday where the Spaniard was presented to the media.

Benitez left St James' Park after he failed to come to an agreement with the Magpies over a new deal.

Newcastle fans widely met his departure with anger, and it sparked fresh calls for owner Mike Ashley to follow the former and boss out the door.

Benitez had been linked with a number of clubs as his Newcastle contract ran down over the last few months, but rumours emerged he had a big-money offer from during the closing stages of the Premier League season.

He has admitted he was eager for a resolution on Tyneside, though, but claimed the club did "not share the same vision".

