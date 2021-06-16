Belgium to kick ball out of play vs Denmark in Eriksen tribute

The 10th minute has been selected as the moment for the display in recognition of the stricken midfielder's No. 10 shirt

Belgium have announced they will put the ball out of play in the 10th minute vs Denmark on Wednesday to recognise Christian Eriksen, who experienced cardiac arrest over the weekend during a match against Finland.

Eriksen, who wears No. 10 for Denmark, is stable and awake now after collapsing on the pitch, so the moment will be a celebration for his survival and improved health.

Romelu Lukaku shouted "Chris, I love you" into a TV camera after scoring vs Russia on Saturday mere hours after Eriksen's collapse. Lukaku and Eriksen are club team-mates at Inter.

What has been said?

"This is about a celebration in football and for Christian," said Belgium boss Roberto Martinez to reporters.

"As you can imagine, the uncertainty that we had when the incident happened, that was a really tough moment, a tough moment for any player that was watching the game, a tough moment for players who have been sharing dressing rooms with Christian.

"Then from that point on, once you get the good news that Christian reacted positively, that he was talking, that he was in hospital, now it's almost a celebration."

