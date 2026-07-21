Manchester United supporters have reacted with fury after the club restricted their season ticket accounts ahead of next August's Premier League kick-off.

The move is part of United's attempt to root out potential ticket touts and anyone breaching the club's terms and conditions on ticket sales.

But supporters told BBC Sport that those warned their season tickets now face cancellation include many of the club's most loyal fans. The majority, they insist, have done nothing wrong.

"I feel angry about it, they just want us to leave," said Andy, a season ticket holder for more than 35 years, who learned his account had been restricted on Monday night.

He added: "My father had been a season ticket holder since 1974, when we were in the second division. He is now retired, and I have to help him with everything related to the internet since tickets went digital."

"Going to the match is our bond. Things like this are what keep older people alive sometimes," he continued.

"It is stressful enough for my mental health, but I think it might make my father ill too," he added.

Manchester United declined to comment on the process or the fans' reaction when asked.

One of the emails sent to a supporter, seen by BBC Sport, read: "We have identified patterns associated with your ticketing account that we need to understand more clearly."

It went on: "We need to determine whether there is a straightforward explanation for the activity that has been identified."

As it stands, the club has slapped restrictions on the online accounts of those suspected, blocking them from buying and transferring tickets.

Fans whose accounts have been flagged must now provide evidence to defend themselves if they feel they have been unjustly accused.

United have not cancelled any tickets so far. An appeals panel will make the final call on each case before the Premier League season starts next August.

Yet supporters like Andy say nobody has told them explicitly what they are accused of. The lack of information, they claim, makes them feel invited to incriminate themselves, and the confusion is fuelling considerable anxiety.

"They have already taken my season ticket money," Andy says.

"They do not care how it affects people, their relationships, and possibly their health and their mental health. There is no empathy at all," he continued.

He concluded: "I feel as though people are being punished for their loyalty. They do not want fans, they want customers."

Paper season tickets are now a thing of the past in the Premier League.

Clubs use digital systems that let supporters download tickets to their phones, and at many grounds this shift has come with stricter rules on how and how often holders transfer tickets to others.

At Manchester United, for example, the club can cancel a season ticket if the holder fails to attend or forward their ticket to approved friends and family for at least 16 of the 19 Premier League matches.

Last season, United moved 500 season ticket holders from seats they had used for years to make room for more hospitality tickets.

The Red Devils have made sweeping cuts to their workforce since Ineos took a partial stake in 2024, including in ticketing.