Bayern to promote Salihamidzic from sporting director to board

The Bundesliga champions made the announcement as they continue to search for a successor to Niko Kovac at the Allianz Arena

have confirmed that they will promote sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to their executive board at the end of the current season.

The champions made the announcement ahead of the November international break as their hunt for a new coach continues following Niko Kovac's exit.

Salihamidzic, a six-time title winner and victor with the club during a nine-year playing stint between 1998 and 2007, was appointed to his current position in 2017.

The Bosnian favourite, whose promotion is one of the final acts overseen by outgoing club president Uli Hoeness, is expected to have an increased say in transfer activity going forward as the club looks to prolong their tenure as 's premier football side.

The 42-year-old arguably now holds as much sway as chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and will be expected to help spearhead future endeavours at the Allianz Arena.

"Hasan Salihamidzic has been sporting director of Bayern since the summer of 2017 and [has done] an excellent job during that time," the club announced in an official statement.

"This applies not only to the professional sector, in which he is largely responsible for the sporting success of recent years, but also for the field of youth and young talent in the junior performance center of FC Bayern.

"The board therefore intends to continue working with Salihamidzic and [will] appoint him to the executive board effective July 1, 2020."

Bayern continue their search meanwhile for Kovac's replacement after the 48-year-old was sacked only a handful of months after he guided the club to another Bundesliga triumph.

They currently sit third on goal difference and are four points off league leaders after 11 games of the season.

They are however currently unbeaten in Europe, having taken four wins from four in their Champions League campaign so far this season, including a 7-2 hammering of last season's finalists .

Names linked with the vacant post include former boss Arsene Wenger - who has not coached since he left the Gunners - along with ex- man Jose Mourinho and supremo Erik ten Hag.