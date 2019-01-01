Bayern striker Lewandowski needs groin surgery, says temporary boss Flick

The interim Bavarian coach confirmed that the Poland captain will have to undergo a procedure at some point to solve his current injury issue

Robert Lewandowski requires groin surgery, says temporary boss Hansi Flick - but the striker is yet to decide just when he will have the operation.

The 31-year-old has been in excellent form for the champions this season, with 20 goals across 16 games in all competitions.

However, the captain needs to undergo a proceedure for his injury problem and, according to reports, could go under the knife during the international break with his side already assured of their place at .

Flick, who was charged with taking charge of the first team following Niko Kovac's dismissal in the wake of Saturday's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of , confirmed Lewandowski however is yet to set a date for any operation.

"We were a bit surprised to read that in the press but it's true. He has problems but he doesn't have pain," said Flick at a news conference to preview Wednesday's meeting with Olympiacos.

"He'll need to undergo surgery at some point, but he will talk to our medical staff. He will think carefully about interrupting his current spell.

"It's his decision and we will respect it because he's a super-important player for us. We will have to wait and see when it makes sense and he'll miss the least amount of games."

Flick confirmed he would play Thomas Muller and Javi Martinez against Olympiacos and used his first training session on Tuesday after the players returned from a day off to work on the defence.

"The goals we have conceded recently have not been Bayern-like. That's what we have to focus on," said Flick.

"We practiced a couple of things we want to see changed and the team did a really good job. I can't change everything – 90 minutes is not enough to change a whole team, but it's about the attitude and maybe changing one or two things tactically, emphasising one or two things differently.

"I want the team to be active and taking the initiative. We need intensity in defence when we are with and without possession.

"Since I've been here I've been fascinated by the talent in the squad. They have enormous potential to perform and we're not seeing enough of that."