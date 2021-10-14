'Kid is world class' - Bayern star Alphonso Davies nets stunning solo goal for Canada

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies netted a stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday that had former United States men's national team star Jozy Altidore calling him "world class".

Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot.

The 66th-minute effort put Canada ahead 2-1 in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, with the hosts ultimately pulling away for a 4-1 victory.

What happened?

Alphonso Davies. Too good. 🇨🇦

pic.twitter.com/a5ee3JO8LV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies is good at what he does. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kfsw9WlO9o — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 14, 2021

Reactions to Davies' goal

Kid is world class. — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies is must-watch TV. https://t.co/jcnmrN1rfU — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies started here and ended up scoring. 😳 pic.twitter.com/pnn7roxmQI — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies with one of the greatest Canadian Men’s soccer performances ever. Welcome him home in November Edmonton. — Peter Loubardias (@fan960lou) October 14, 2021

Alphonso Davies is one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen. No joke. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) October 14, 2021

