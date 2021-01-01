Bayern Munich pay €25m to make Nagelsmann their new manager on five-year contract

The Bundesliga title holders have lured a highly-rated coach away from domestic rivals RB Leipzig after learning that Hansi Flick is to depart

Bayern Munich have announced that Julian Nagelsmann is to become their new manager, with the Bundesliga champions paying €25 million (£22m/$30m) compensation to RB Leipzig to land a highly-rated coach on a five-year contract.

After learning that Hansi Flick is to walk away from his role at the Allianz Arena when the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close, those in Bavaria have wasted little time in getting a successor lined up.

They have not had to look far for a top candidate to fill the most demanding of roles, with a 33-year-old tactician being luring away from domestic rivals on a long-term agreement that will begin on July 1.

More to follow...