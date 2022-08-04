Bayern Munich boss makes Manchester City and Liverpool comparison as he addresses Kane transfer rumours

The sporting director explained the Bundesliga champions are heading in a new direction without the England captain in their plans

Hasan Salihamidzic, the sporting director of Bayern Munich, minced no words to make it clear Tottenham striker Harry Kane is not on the wish list of the Bavarian outfit.

After the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, the England international was tipped to move to Bayern to fill the vacant spot.

However, there was no concrete offer from Germany and now Salihamidzic has quashed all doubts regarding Bayern's interest in Kane.

What did Salihamidzic say about Kane to Bayern Munich?

Kane's contract with Tottenham ends in the summer of 2024 and the prolific forward is yet to renew with the London club. However, Bayern will still not pursue the forward as they are trying to follow the footsteps of Manchester City and Liverpool who usually play without a typical No.9.

"These are rumours. We're going a different way for now. Manchester City and Liverpool have been successful for years without a nine," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

The reigning Bundesliga champions had to let go of their talisman in Lewandowski after the Polish international forced a move from Allianz Arena, but Salihamidzic believes they have got enough attacking reinforcements to fill his void.

They got Sadio Mane from Liverpool for a bargain price of €33.5m (£39m/$40m), and have also tied down Serge Gnabry with a contract extension.

"We could substitute four players of almost the same quality for four positions. So much offensive quality is rare in Europe. It's now the job of the coach and his team to moderate that," said Salihamidzic.

Bayern have let loose the strings of their purse in this summer transfer window and have invested heavily to make quality additions to the squad.

They have roped in Matthijs de Light from Juventus, Mathys Tel from Rennes, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and right-back Nousair Mazraoui from Ajax, spending more than €137.5 million in transfer fees.