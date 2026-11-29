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Bayern Munich's medical department remains working at full capacity as the Bundesliga leaders contend with yet another significant injury setback. The club confirmed on Sunday that versatile midfielder Konrad Laimer is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a physical encounter in northern Germany.

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Serious ankle injury confirmed

The Bundesliga giants have officially announced that Laimer sustained a tendon dislocation in his right ankle during the match at the Volksparkstadion. The 29-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 52nd minute but his afternoon ended in heartbreak when he had to be replaced just three minutes before the final whistle. The medical staff confirmed the diagnosis on Sunday morning, dealing a significant blow to Vincent Kompany's squad depth during a congested period of the domestic and European calendar.

According to the official club statement, the versatile Austria international will be sidelined for the time being as he prepares for an immediate medical intervention. The club provided a brief update on the situation via their official channels, noting: "Konrad Laimer sustained a tendon dislocation injury to his right ankle in the Bundesliga match at Hamburger SV and must undergo surgery. The Austria international will be sidelined for the time being."

Long-term recovery expected

According to Sky Germany, while the club has not officially set a public timeline for his return, the nature of the surgery suggests a lengthy period away from the pitch. Reports indicate that the operation of Laimer was scheduled to take place as early as Sunday to begin the healing process immediately. This proactive approach is aimed at ensuring the player can begin his rehabilitation as soon as possible, though the road back to full fitness is expected to span several months rather than weeks.

Estimates suggest that the midfielder could be facing approximately three months on the treatment table, depending on how his body responds to the surgical procedure and the subsequent physiotherapy. For Kompany, losing such a reliable utility player is a tactical nightmare, especially given Laimer's ability to provide cover for Joshua Kimmich or slot into the right-back position when required.

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Mounting fitness concerns for Kompany

The timing of Laimer's injury could hardly be worse for Bayern, as the treatment room is already becoming crowded with several first-team stars. The club recently confirmed that Jamal Musiala has sustained a muscular injury, while other key figures like Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies are only just returning to full team training. This latest setback further stretches a squad that is currently competing at the top of the Bundesliga while also balancing the demands of the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

The goalless draw in Hamburg was already seen as a missed opportunity to consolidate their position at the top of the table, and losing Laimer adds a layer of misery to the weekend's proceedings.

Focus shifts to DFB-Pokal clash

Bayern do not have much time to dwell on Laimer's absence, with a crucial DFB-Pokal round of 16 tie against Hertha Berlin looming on the horizon. The coaching staff will need to quickly assess who can fill the tactical gap in midfield, particularly with the team needing to regain their scoring touch after the blank in Hamburg. Rotation will be key, but with Laimer out of the equation, the options for resting fatigued starters have become significantly more limited for the upcoming knockout fixture.