Bayern Munich contract situation 'not easy', says Lewandowski as he approaches final year of deal

Robert Lewandowski called his contract situation at Bayern Munich "not easy" when asked about his future following his team's title-clinching 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The 33-year-old striker scored in the victory to take his Bundesliga tally to 33 goals.

However, Lewandowski's fate has become murky as he approaches the final year of his current deal.

What did Lewandowski say?

"There will be a meeting soon, but nothing special has happened so far," Lewandowski told Sky. "I also notice what's going on. The situation is not that easy for me."

He also declined to answer whether he wished to stay at the club.

Latest on Barcelona links

Over the past few weeks, reports have increasingly tied Lewandowski to a move to Barcelona, and Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has now confirmed there is interest from the Spanish club.

But Bayern Munich are expected to open fresh contract negotiations before the conclusion of the season, and their leadership has remained insistent they want to tie down the prolific attacker beyond next season.

CEO Oliver Kahn recently said: "As of today, Robert has a contract with us for next season. We are in contact with Robert and want him to stay at Bayern for as long as possible."

The bigger picture

Lewandowski won his 10th straight Bundesliga title on Saturday and 12th overall. He's also won domestic cups and a Champions League crown. There are few remaining feats available to him in Germany.

Article continues below

So, speculation he might want to try his luck in another league while still near his prime has abounded, particularly as clubs such as Barcelona have shown public interest.

While his contract runs through 2022-23, if an extension isn't agreed upon in the coming months, Bayern Munich could look to cash in on a transfer fee this summer rather than allow a free transfer.

Further reading