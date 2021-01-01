Bayern Munich boss Flick yet to be approached about Germany job

The man currently calling the shots at the Allianz Arena will be leaving his post in the summer and could head into an international role

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick is yet to be approached about taking charge of the Germany national team, says Oliver Bierhoff, with the DFB prepared to be patient when it comes to appointing Joachim Low's successor.

Die Mannschaft are bracing themselves for the departure of a World Cup-winning coach, with Low revealing that he will be vacating a position that he has filled for 15 years after this summer's European Championship.

Flick is considered to be a leading contender to fill that void, having announced that he will also be leaving his current role at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, but no discussions have been held as yet regarding his future plans.

DFB director Bierhoff has told Kicker of the links to Flick: "In this case, the following applies: As long as a coach is in an ongoing contractual relationship - and I understand that this is still the case with Hansi Flick and FC Bayern - we will not actively approach him."

Bierhoff added that the fact Flick "enjoys huge appreciation at the DFB is no surprise", in what could be considered a nod towards talks taking place at some stage.

Goal has learned that Flick first raised concerns regarding a long-term role at Bayern prior to agreeing a three-year contract in April 2020.

He is now walking away from that deal, with the inability of the German giants to get Jerome Boateng and David Alaba tied down on extended contracts considered to have influenced that decision.

His services will be in demand once hitting the open market, with a treble triumph enjoyed with Bayern in 2019-20.

Germany are expected to make an offer at some stage, but they will bide their time.

DFB president Fritz Keller has added: "We said that we would not get a coach out of an existing contract. Nothing has changed about that."

The DFB have also sought to make it clear that they "do not want to comment on every single name in the course of the process."

