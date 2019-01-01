Bayern Munich abandon public training session as Kovac sack speculation grows

The reigning Bundesliga champions have decided to close the doors on their next training session following an embarrassing result

have cancelled Sunday's scheduled open training session in the wake of their 5-1 defeat to , as the pressure mounts on Niko Kovac.

The champions were humiliated by Kovac's former club on Saturday as they fell four points behind pace-setters at the top of the table.

Bayern have won just one of their past four league outings and, though they have found some form in the , Kovac appears to be under significant pressure.

Following Saturday's result, the club confirmed a planned session that would have been open to the public will not be held.

"After the defeat in Frankfurt, the decision was made at short notice not to train tomorrow in public. We ask all fans for understanding," Bayern said in a statement.

Jerome Boateng was sent off after nine minutes and, although Robert Lewandowski scored his 20th goal of the season, goals from Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia sealed Eintracht's win.

Speaking afterwards, Kovac insisted: "I did not give up last season and I will not give up now. When it comes to such situations, you must not get restless.

"I leave here sad and disappointed. I'm not starry-eyed – I know the business. But I will not give up."

Nach der Niederlage in Frankfurt wurde kurzfristig die Entscheidung getroffen, morgen nicht öffentlich zu trainieren. Wir bitten alle Fans um Verständnis. — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 2, 2019

Olympiacos come next for Bayern in the Champions League before a crunch Klassiker clash with title rivals .

Kovac stressed Bayern's early red card on Saturday made salvaging any positive result difficult but conceded the nature of the defeat wasn't acceptable.

“What do you want to know? We got a red card and lost," he said.

"We got a red card and if you play with ten players for 80 minutes, it will be difficult in Frankfurt. Other teams have already found this out. It wasn’t easy today.

“But you cannot lose even with a man less, this is disappointing and annoying."

Bayern, who won the league by two points last season, currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga, four points shy of surprise leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund meanwhile have rised to second in the league after a crucial 3-0 win over .