Batshuayi set for Chelsea stay but Lampard leaves exit door open for others

The Blues boss intends to keep a Belgian striker at Stamford Bridge, but an Italian defender and French midfielder may be allowed to depart

Michy Batshuayi is set to stay at , but Frank Lampard admits the exit door remains open for Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Speculation regarding possible outgoings at Stamford Bridge continues to swirl with transfer windows still open across Europe.

Belgium international striker Batshuayi is among those to have been linked with a move elsewhere, but Lampard claims the 25-year-old – who has taken in loan spells at , and in recent times – remains an important part of his plans.

The Blues boss told reporters when asked for an update on a forward with 19 Chelsea goals to his name: “The future is Michy's here as one of our strikers.

“It's important for him as this year we have three strikers but there will be opportunities for him.

“With Michy it's important that he trains at a top, top-level every day and gets himself fit to play the way I want my strikers to play, which will be constant movement on and off the ball for us and obviously to try and score goals.

“He's very much our player and competing with particularly with Tammy [Abraham] and Oli [Giroud] for that space.”

While Batshuayi is staying put, others could be moved out of west London.

Sources have confirmed to Goal that Italian full-back Zappacosta is a target for side , with negotiations ongoing regarding a possible deal.

Lampard said of the 27-year-old and the potential for talented teenager Reece James to rise above him in the pecking order: “That’s not clear yet, Zappacosta is our player.

“Reece is injured. There will probably be another two or three weeks until he is back.

“That’s another decision that will be made as we go on.

“I have been really impressed with Zappacosta’s training, attitude and how he has been. He is a very good player.

“We have to make sure that we are happy with our squad when the European windows shut completely. That will be a decision for us and, of course, Zappa. I want players happy.

“The professionalism that he has shown here has been great. That's an ongoing conversation, but he is our player.”

Bakayoko, who is back with Chelsea after a loan spell at but still out of favour, is another who could depart over the coming weeks.

Lampard added on the Frenchman: “Yes, it is similar with both players [Bakayoko and Zappacosta].

“They obviously haven’t both started this season for us or had minutes. Both have shown great application and not been a problem.

“The decision will be what’s best for us as a club and them individually.”