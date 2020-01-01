Barcelona yet to decide whether to return money to season-ticket holders

The club told Goal that "we are handling many possibilities" and that at the moment "there is no decision taken" on returning money to supporters

have not yet decided whether to refund funs who have bought tickets for games which would now be held behind closed doors.

The club told Goal that, with no guarantees as to what will happen in Spanish football over the coming weeks and months, they will not rush into a decision about giving money back to their season-ticket holders.

It comes as Barca, along with many other major European clubs, face financial uncertainty brought about by the lack of matchday revenue and television income caused by the season being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players have already taken a temporary pay cut to help support the club and prevent the lay-offs of non-playing staff, but now they have to see whether they can afford to refund spectators as well.

Barca are said to be in a precarious economic state amid conflict which has seen several members of the boardroom staff leave their posts, so there is a desire within the club not to make any false moves and risk further negative headlines.

The club will therefore wait until there are definite dates for the return of and their 11 remaining games in the league season - plus whether the can resume - before making any announcements about tickets and refunds.

A club spokesperson told Goal: "The club has not yet made any decision regarding the payment of this season and the collection for next season because the board is evaluating the impact of the crisis and how it can affect Barcelona and its members."

On the pitch, Barcelona remain in good shape - they are two points clear of rivals at the top of the table, and had drawn 1-1 away to in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie before Covid-19 forced the suspension of top-level football around the world.

There is talk of La Liga returning next month, with league chief Javier Tebas keen that the top tiers of Spanish football should be back in action on June 12. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, however, feels this is too soon.

"I understand La Liga's interest in finishing the season because there's a lot at stake. Despite being leaders, it would be quite ugly to win [the league] that way," Pique told Movistar.

"I have heard Javier talk about playing again on the 12th. We've spent a lot of time out of action and we have to keep in mind we need to be well prepared to avoid the risk of injuries. If I can contribute my opinion, a few more days wouldn't hurt us."