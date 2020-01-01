Barcelona win over Sociedad shows 'we will be where we should be', says Koeman

Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong scored in the first half as the Blaugrana got a much-needed win on Wednesday

Ronald Koeman believes 's "attitude and intensity" in the 2-1 victory against proved they can recover from their early-season struggles.

Barca head coach Koeman hailed his team's display as goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong earned a 23rd successive home league win against Sociedad.

Koeman's Barca controlled from the kick-off but were not able to record a shot on goal in the first 25 minutes, as the home side fell behind to Willian Jose's 27th-minute effort at Camp Nou.

But two goals in the space of 12 minutes before half-time flipped the game in Barca's favour and Koeman insisted his players showed the characteristics needed to improve on their patchy form.

"With this attitude and this intensity we will be where we should be," Koeman said post-match.

"[It was] surely the best first half [of the season]. We were good with the ball and we pressed well.

"The second half Real played a great game. It was a high-level clash with a lot of intensity."

Barcelona played a more reactive game after half-time against the second-placed La Liga outfit, logging only 38.6 per cent possession as they protected their lead.

Alexander Isak threatened a late equaliser but Marc-Andre ter Stegen blocked the Swedish winger's effort, the Barca goalkeeper's only save of note in the second half.

"You cannot control a game for 90 minutes," Koeman said. "The wear and tear on the team has been impressive. We deserved to win for attitude."

Barca left-back Alba was also happy with his team's display, saying they put on their best performance of 2020 in the victory.

"It was the best game of the year," he told Movistar. "I'm really pleased with the team's attitude and fight. The motivation was big and we keep climbing [the table].

The win lifted Barca to fifth place in the table with six wins from their 12 games, within six points of , Sociedad and .

Next up for Barca is a home match against on Saturday, with Los Che entering the game in 12th place in the table.