Barcelona star Ter Stegen hailed as 'clearly the best' goalkeeper in world football

The shot-stopper's former Blaugrana club-mate Jordi Masip has talked up the German's talents between the sticks

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the world's "most complete" goalkeeper, according to his former understudy.

With Camp Nou opportunities at a premium, Jordi Masip left Barcelona in 2017 to find first-team football at .

Masip has gone on to be a fixture in the Valladolid side while keeping tabs on Ter Stegen's continuing development at Barcelona, with the German firmly established as number one.

More teams

This week, Masip reflected on whom he considers the world's best glovesmen, and the first to spring to mind was the man who kept him sidelined at Barcelona.

Masip told SPORT: "Well, I'm clearly leaning towards Ter Stegen. For me, he is clearly the best because he encompasses all facets of the game.

"He's the most complete for my taste. He's the most complete with the feet and with his game in all areas.

"His performance has been reflected in Barca. He was very young when he arrived and has been progressing. For me, he's the best right now."

Ter Stegen celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday, and has emerged as a credible rival to Manuel Neuer with the Germany national team.

He has lifted a remarkable 14 trophies for club and country - 13 for Barca and the Confederations Cup for - since leaving in 2014.

Yet Masip is aware there is another strong contender in to be considered the world's premier shot-stopper: 's Slovenia international Jan Oblak.

"Oblak is also in great shape, he is another great goalkeeper," Masip said.

"They are two goalkeepers who are in the teams they have to be, they fit perfectly with their respective teams. They're two great ones. They help all the other goalkeepers to look and improve."

Article continues below

A pair of Brazilians, 's Alisson and 's Ederson, have also persuaded 31-year-old Masip of their top-level qualities.

The pair have impressed in the Premier League and alike in recent seasons.

"I also like Alisson and Ederson, the Liverpool and City guys," Masip added. "They came in young, with a lot of desire, they are good and their performances have been reflected in the results of their teams."